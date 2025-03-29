iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.55. 13,250,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,954,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

