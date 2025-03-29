iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

