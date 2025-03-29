iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

