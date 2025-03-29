iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 275012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

