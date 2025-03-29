iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $79,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $360.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

