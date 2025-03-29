J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $36,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,574.40. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $34,670.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $35,330.00.

On Friday, March 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Friday, March 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $37,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $40,550.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 3.4 %

SMC stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $638.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.