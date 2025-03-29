Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 9409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $1,187,215.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,019.70. This represents a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,105 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,314 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Jamf by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 89,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

