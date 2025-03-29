Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Holdings Cut by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $3,878,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 4.3 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $102.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $999.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

