KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 26,800 Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Global-E Online by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Global-E Online by 226.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

