Korea Investment CORP Sells 148,426 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,426 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $31,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

XEL stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

