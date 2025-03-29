Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,971 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of XYL opened at $119.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

