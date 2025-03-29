L & S Advisors Inc Has $11.28 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 72.9% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,093.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $796.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.