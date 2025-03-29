Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,122 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after buying an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 187.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,461,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,616,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.