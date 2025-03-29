Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

NYSE:LAC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.77. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

