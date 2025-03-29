Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Logan Ridge Finance makes up about 1.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 8.23% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Logan Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,880.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.