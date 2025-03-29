Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

