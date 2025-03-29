Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $19.96 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in APi Group were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,791,000 after acquiring an additional 127,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in APi Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,013 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,020,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,627,000 after buying an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,723,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,941,000 after buying an additional 132,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

APi Group Trading Down 1.9 %

APG stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.