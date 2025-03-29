Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

D opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

