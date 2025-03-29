MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells $331,312.71 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTZ opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

