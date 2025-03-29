MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 709 shares.The stock last traded at $22.05 and had previously closed at $24.27.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.
About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
