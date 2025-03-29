McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,202,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 568,276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,778.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,048 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after purchasing an additional 374,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $81.47 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

