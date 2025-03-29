Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

