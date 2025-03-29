Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 68 shares of company stock worth $91,008 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,307.86 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $555.71 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,348.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,239.36.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.