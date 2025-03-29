Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $117,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

