Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

