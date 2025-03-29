Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 167,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.