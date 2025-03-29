Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Invests $456,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 45,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

WFC opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

