Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CAO Sells $15,818.78 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CAO Carrie Liao sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $15,818.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,781.02. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carrie Liao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Carrie Liao sold 2,273 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $16,888.39.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.19 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $466.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

