Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $510.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

