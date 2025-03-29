Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $69,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,821 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,271,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 541,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 514.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.