Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $68.21 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $68,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,964,000 after buying an additional 6,151,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PG&E by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,463 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in PG&E by 45.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 12,643,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,706,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 91.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,027,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after buying an additional 1,920,734 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

