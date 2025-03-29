Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $51,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $136.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

