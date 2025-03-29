Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.