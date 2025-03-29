Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.21 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 66.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.