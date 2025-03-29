Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 987,059 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,101,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 179,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 145,542 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.28. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

