MV Capital Management Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Down 2.5 %

BKNG opened at $4,634.24 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,779.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4,727.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

