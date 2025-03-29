NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 732.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,426,000 after buying an additional 273,486 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after buying an additional 228,740 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,253,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $294.25 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.73.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

