NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,079,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,065,000 after purchasing an additional 479,722 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 57,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.73 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

