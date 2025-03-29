NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.24, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

