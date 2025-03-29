Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $9.03 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Further Reading
