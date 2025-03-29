Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $9.03 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 317,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,659,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.