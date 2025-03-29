New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $4.44 Million in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

