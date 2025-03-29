New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 86,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 361.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,769,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.