New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 729.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after buying an additional 1,968,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Agree Realty by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 65,127 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $21,326,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $7,159,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Agree Realty stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $78.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

