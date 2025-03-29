New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 137,049 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,146,000 after buying an additional 240,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,101,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

