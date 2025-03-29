New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,215 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $76.08 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

