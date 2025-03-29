NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director James N. Topper Purchases 1,135 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director James N. Topper purchased 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.04. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,314,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after buying an additional 3,412,590 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 15,916,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,007,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.