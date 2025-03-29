Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 433,994 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $37,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

Newmont stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

