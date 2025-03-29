Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 153,567 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $56,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 117,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,022,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after buying an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

