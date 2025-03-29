Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,502,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.72 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

