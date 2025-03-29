Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,317,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $4,598,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 129,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,053,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 207,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,343,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after buying an additional 292,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

